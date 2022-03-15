Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kremlin Blocks Instagram After Platform Approves Hate Speech Against Russia, Influencers Break Down

By Ny MaGee
0

Instagram app
Instagram logo displayed on a phone screen and Russian flag displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on March 14, 2022 (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

*Instagram is now blocked in Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. 

The move came after the platform reportedly changed its hate-speech policy to allow Ukrainians to share messages such as “Death to the Russian invaders,” as reported by New York Daily News

Prior to the shutdown, a Russian communications regulator suggested users remove all their photos and videos from the platform before they are no longer accessible, per the report.  

“We need to ensure the psychological health of citizens, especially children and adolescents, to protect them from harassment and insults online,” regulator Roskomnadzor said.

The Instagram block affects 80 million users on the platform.

READ MORE: The Russia/Ukraine War Could Plunge Africa into Hunger – Higher Food Prices Predicted | VIDEO

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which also owns Instagram and Facebook, is allowing Ukrainian users only to post calls for violence against Russians invading the country. The company said Ukrainians should be allowed to express “their resistance and fury at the invading military forces.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky applauded the move. 

“War is not only a military opposition on [Ukraine] land. It is also a fierce battle in the informational space,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank @Meta and other platforms that have an active position that help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians.”

Instagram app banned
Reality TV star Olga Buzova / YouTube

Meanwhile, Russian influencers shared tearful videos on social media before Instagram went dark on Monday, March 14. 

Here’s more from SandraRose:

Google, which owns YouTube, also blocked the video streaming platform in Russia, meaning Russian influencers are deprived of YouTube revenue. Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are flooded with videos of Russian Instagram influencers crying over lost YouTube and Instagram revenues.

“I am not afraid of admitting that I do not want to lose you. I do not know what the future holds,” said Popular reality TV star Olga Buzova, who has 23.3 million Instagram followers. 

“I just shared my life, my work and my soul. I did not do this all as a job for me, this is a part of my soul. It feels like a big part of my heart, and my life is being taken away from me.”

Another IG influencer cried, “Do you still think that for me, as an Instagram blogger, this is a source of income? To me, it’s just, it’s all life, it’s the soul. It’s the one with which I wake up, fall asleep. F***ing five years in a row.

Previous articleEx-NFLer Tyrell Zimmerman Teams Up with League to Address Childhood Trauma
Next article50 Cent Calls on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo’Nique After ‘Precious’ Fallout
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO