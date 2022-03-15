Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Singer Kelis’ Husband (Mike Mora) Dies from Stomach Cancer At 37 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Unfortunately we have sad news to report about Mike Mora who married singer/chef Kelis 8 years ago. After a battle with stomach cancer, he has passed away. He was 37.

A rep for Mora, who was a professional photographer, confirmed the death on Monday, March 14, which comes 6 months after he learned of his cancer diagnosis.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” Steve Satterthwaite of Red Light Management said. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mora made the public aware of his cancer diagnosis in October last year.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sleeping with Even A Small Amount of Light May Harm Your Health: Study

Kelis & Mike Mora (Instagram)
Kelis & Mike Mora (Instagram)

In a series of posts shared to Instagram, Mora shared details of how he was feeling after his stage four diagnosis, revealing that a doctor had given him “18 months” to live.

“I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations,” Mora wrote in a 2021 post. “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me.

“I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this – a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt – maybe, hopefully.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis)

It was back in 2014 that Mike Mora and Kelis secretly tied the knot. Their union produced 2 children together — a son, 6-year-old Shepherd, and 1-year old daughter, Galilee.

In January 2020, they moved away from L.A. with plans to build a home, and a life on a farm outside the city — but, shortly after the move Mike began experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach.

As of this posting, Kelis has not yet commented on her husband’s death.

Celebrities paid tribute to Mora in social media posts on Monday.

Actor Evan Ross wrote: “We lost a brother yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together.”

Photographer Brian Bowen Smith said: “Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night.”

RIP Mike Mora

- Advertisement -

