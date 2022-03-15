Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Gas Thieves Are Drilling Holes in Car Gas Tanks to Steal Fuel [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Gas prices are so damn high across America that some folks are stealing petrol right from car gas tanks. 

The gas thieves are “drilling holes into the tanks … catching the fuel before it hits the ground,” per TMZ

As reported by Complex, there have been reports of gas theft all over the country.

“There have been reports of people siphoning gas directly out of the tanks putting a hose down into the gas tank, sucking out,” said gas station technician Emery Shen. “We are also hearing reports of people drilling right in the gas tanks, taking gas out of cars directly.”

READ MORE: US Gas Pump Prices Just Pennies Away from All-time High | VIDEO

gas prices
West Hollywood, CA, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 – The Mobil station at the corner of La Cienega and Beverly advertise prices higher than the norm throughout the Los Angeles area. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Per WSILTV, Washington state police have urged drivers to purchase lockable gas caps.

“We often discover these thefts later when the owner goes to the gas station to fill up and finds all the fuel dumping out under the vehicle from the cut filler line,” said Hoquiam Chief of Police Jeff Meyers. 

According to the report, the Renton Police Department in Washington state has told drivers to avoid parking in public for “extended periods of time.”

“We understand a motivated thief may not be deterred from stealing, no matter how hard we try to protect our items of value,” reads a statement from the department. “But the goal is to introduce deterrents that will make them uncomfortable, or present inconveniences that will encourage them to leave the area.”

The gas stealing comes after the Biden administration announced a ban on Russian oil amid the country’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Today I’m announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy,” Biden said on Tuesday. “We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. … The American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

