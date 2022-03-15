Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Casting Director Dr. Veryl Howard Makes Acting Debut in Third Season Finale of ‘Double Cross!’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Veryl Howard
Veryl Howard

*Casting Director Dr. Veryl Howard makes her Hollywood ALLBLK acting debut in ‘Double Cross!

Now adding acting to her long list of credits, Howard stars in the third season of the hit series finale, alongside Samira Baraki, Ashley A. Williams, Jeff Logan and Darrin D. Henson, Judi Johnson, Faith Malonte, Tremayne Norris, Candice Van Beauty, Lisa Renee Marshall and Gabriela Smith.

Howard’s standout EPIC performance in episode 6 as a “Madam” is one of the most talked-about episodes in the series.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: La La Anthony’s ‘BMF’ Character to Have Expanded Storyline as Series Regular

In the episode of ‘Double Cross’ starring Dr. Veryl Howard, Erica & Eric Cross are the “Wonder Twins” that decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, the twins set down a path of their unique brand of vigilante justice.

As a respected manager and promoter for over three decades, Dr. Howard has been a staple in the world of Christian and Gospel music. To her credits, also include Apostleship.

The humble servant of God shared, “To God be the Glory for his grace and favor in my life. I thank him for allowing me to be a willing vessel to share his message of love to others through various platforms,” says Dr. Howard. She adds, “It was a tremendous opportunity to be cast alongside such incredible talents in Double Cross. I am so very grateful.”

Veryl Howard

Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson and Howard Gibson and now streaming on ALLBLK, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video with commercials of the series on WE tv.

Stay tuned for more casting and acting from Dr. Veryl Howard.

To book Dr. Veryl Howard, you can call 910.644.1824.
source: The BNM Publicity Group

Fisher Jack

