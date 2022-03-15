Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Jussie Out of Psych Ward Says Bro – Do We Care?! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jussie Smollett - Jocqui Smollett (Getty-Instagram)
Jussie Smollett – Jocqui Smollett (Getty-Instagram)

*Days in the slammer will go a little easier for Jussie Smollett now that he has been taken out of the “psych ward” at Cook County Jail, according to reports.

Jocqui Smollett shared the news Monday night with TMZ while thanking people on social media for their support in the “Free Jussie” movement. He told the outlet that Jussie’s removal from the psych ward is a big step forward and gets him out of a restrained bed and into a normal one.

“Cook County doesn’t really move until they get bad publicity … keep continuing to call Cook County Jail checking in on him and keep saying that you believe he should be free,” he added.

Check out the reaction to Jussie Smollett being moved out of the psych ward into a regular cell, below.

ferns_andfearlessness: Sweetie we ain’t about to be terrified. Juicy lied.
__.brigante: we do not need these ; see that man in 5 months
deedee00_7: Enough already… this is the most wasteful story
_lovebrandib: They acting like this man got 15 yrs. sir do those days and go on head
_annkneeloo: I feel like the whole family lying at this point 😩😩😩

