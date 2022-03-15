Jussie Out of Psych Ward Says Bro – Do We Care?! | WATCH

*Days in the slammer will go a little easier for Jussie Smollett now that he has been taken out of the “psych ward” at Cook County Jail, according to reports.

Jocqui Smollett shared the news Monday night with TMZ while thanking people on social media for their support in the “Free Jussie” movement. He told the outlet that Jussie’s removal from the psych ward is a big step forward and gets him out of a restrained bed and into a normal one.

“Cook County doesn’t really move until they get bad publicity … keep continuing to call Cook County Jail checking in on him and keep saying that you believe he should be free,” he added.

Scroll down below the IG post to see what folks in the peanut gallery (social media) have to say about this saga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more …

Check out the reaction to Jussie Smollett being moved out of the psych ward into a regular cell, below.

ferns_andfearlessness: Sweetie we ain’t about to be terrified. Juicy lied.

__.brigante: we do not need these ; see that man in 5 months

deedee00_7: Enough already… this is the most wasteful story

_lovebrandib: They acting like this man got 15 yrs. sir do those days and go on head

_annkneeloo: I feel like the whole family lying at this point 😩😩😩