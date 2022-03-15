Director Jane Campion Apologizes to Venus and Serena Williams for ‘Thoughtless Comment’

*Director Jane Campion has apologized to Venus and Serena Williams amid backlash to comments she made about the sisters at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Campion won the award for Best Director for her film “The Power of the Dog,” and during her acceptance speech she said the Williams sisters “don’t play against the guys, like I have to.”

“The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women,” Campion continued. “I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

The Williams sisters executive produced the “King Richard” biopic about their father Richard Williams, who is portrayed by Will Smith in the film. During the Critics Choice Awards, Smith won the Best Actor trophy. Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” also won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Campion and Venus were spotted dancing and embracing after the show amid online backlash to the director’s comments about the tennis champions.

The acclaimed foreign-born director responded to the criticism in a statement, as reported by Deadline.

