Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Thrilled About Biden’s Crypto Executive Order [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Last week President Joe Biden signed an executive order on digital assets that helped lift the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies,” Forbes writes. 

The executive order will help banks get more comfortable with the world of crypto and meet the demand that many Americans have to get Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly from their banks,” per the outlet.

“The executive order is really a call for coordination—playing quarterback to ensure that regulators are working together to feed into a clear and consistent framework for crypto regulation rather than engage in disparate work streams,” said Ari Redford, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs.

Check out the video report above.

READ MORE: Senate Passes Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022 – Goes to Biden for Signing

Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency

“The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk,” a fact sheet on the executive order said. 

Per Technical.ly, “Right now, around 16% of American adults have invested in cryptocurrencies, including 43% of men ages 18 to 29.”

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John said Biden‘s executive order is a big win for the world of crypto, TMZ reports. 

John joined TMZ Live to share his take on Biden’s supporting a study that will reportedly analyze the “risks and benefits of cryptocurrency.”

Hear more from Daymond on the subject via the TMZ clip below: 

Previous articleDaylight Saving Time to be PERMANENT – Senate Unexpectedly Passed Legislation | WATCH
Next articleChemical Peel Victim (Neyo White) Threatens Legal Action Against Atlanta Spa
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO