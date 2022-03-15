‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Thrilled About Biden’s Crypto Executive Order [VIDEO]

*Last week President Joe Biden signed an executive order on digital assets that “helped lift the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies,” Forbes writes.

“The executive order will help banks get more comfortable with the world of crypto and meet the demand that many Americans have to get Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly from their banks,” per the outlet.

“The executive order is really a call for coordination—playing quarterback to ensure that regulators are working together to feed into a clear and consistent framework for crypto regulation rather than engage in disparate work streams,” said Ari Redford, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs.

Check out the video report above.

READ MORE: Senate Passes Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022 – Goes to Biden for Signing

“The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk,” a fact sheet on the executive order said.

Per Technical.ly, “Right now, around 16% of American adults have invested in cryptocurrencies, including 43% of men ages 18 to 29.”

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John said Biden‘s executive order is a big win for the world of crypto, TMZ reports.

John joined TMZ Live to share his take on Biden’s supporting a study that will reportedly analyze the “risks and benefits of cryptocurrency.”

Hear more from Daymond on the subject via the TMZ clip below: