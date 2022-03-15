Tuesday, March 15, 2022
BET’s College Hill With Celebrity Edition is Back with Stacey Dash, Lamar Odom, NeNe Leakes & More

By Fisher Jack
Stacey Dash - Lamar Odom
*BET’s cult classic reality television series, #CollegeHill, is returning with a new celebrity twist.⁠

College Hill: Celebrity Edition” will make its debut on the Black Entertainment Television network this summer. In the revamped version of the docu-series, some of today’s biggest and funniest celebs will live under one roof while they attend Texas Southern University, a Historically Black College and University.⁠

The star-studded line-up includes Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Nene Leakes, singer Ray J, actress Stacey Dash, Instagram influencer India Love and rappers Dream Doll and Slim Thug. Former NBA Laker Lamar Odom, who is fresh off the heels of “Celebrity Big Brother,” will also be getting in on the fun, as well as New Orleans icon Big Freedia. The eight-episode show will follow each participant as they experience college and work towards completing a certificate program. In the end, viewers will get to see which celeb makes it across the stage.⁠

President of Texas Southern University, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, stated that it is “an absolute pleasure to welcome our new Tigers to campus,” speaking of the famous incoming students.

