Will Smith Straight Up Says There’s Been NO Infidelity in His Marriage with Jada | WATCH

⁠

*Will Smith is being open about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying the two have never cheated on one another during their marriage.⁠

⁠

The couple’s relationship has been a hot topic ever since Pinkett told viewers during a 2020’Red Table Talk interview that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.⁠

⁠

But the “Bad Boys” actor isn’t concerned with people talking about his marriage.⁠

⁠

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” the Oscar-nominated actor told Gayle King during an episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.” ⁠

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Rihanna For ‘Rih-Defining’ Maternity Style

Many people speculated Jada and August had an affair. But Smith shot that rumor down.⁠

⁠

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he shared. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.” ⁠

⁠

Will and Jada, 50, got married in 1997 and are parents to Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. Will is also father to 29-year-old Trey from a previous marriage.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Laverne Cox Mentions Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Entanglement’ in Front of Will Smith [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait. There’s more.

Will also addressed where he is now professionally.

“I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been, and I think these next 10 years of my career will be the top of my acting performances,” he explained.

“I also feel like I can help people, there’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I’ve learned to be happy here and I’ve learned to create love here and I want to share.”

He also got candid about his sex life in his marriage.

Watch the full interview below.