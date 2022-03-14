Will Smith Straight Up Says There’s Been NO Infidelity in His Marriage with Jada | WATCH

*Will Smith is being open about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying the two have never cheated on one another during their marriage.
The couple’s relationship has been a hot topic ever since Pinkett told viewers during a 2020’Red Table Talk interview that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.
But the “Bad Boys” actor isn’t concerned with people talking about his marriage.
“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” the Oscar-nominated actor told Gayle King during an episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”
Many people speculated Jada and August had an affair. But Smith shot that rumor down.
“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he shared. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”
Will and Jada, 50, got married in 1997 and are parents to Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. Will is also father to 29-year-old Trey from a previous marriage.
Will also addressed where he is now professionally.
“I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been, and I think these next 10 years of my career will be the top of my acting performances,” he explained.
“I also feel like I can help people, there’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I’ve learned to be happy here and I’ve learned to create love here and I want to share.”
He also got candid about his sex life in his marriage.
