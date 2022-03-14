The ‘House Of Gucci’ Scene That Get’s Lady Gaga Teary Eyed | Watch

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To hear Lady Gaga’s full “House of Gucci” interview click here.

Yesterday, Lady Gaga attended two major awards shows in one night!

First at the BAFTAs in London, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” Then at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where the 35-year-old was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci.” Gaga lost both noms – Joanna Scanlan won the BAFTA for “After Love” and Jessica Chastain won the Critics Choice Award for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

While, the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards are airing on The CW and TBS. We sat down with songstress in November and talked about the scene that gets her teary eyed and what it’s like to be successful but working hard in Hollywood.

Q: What scene are you and your friends kiki’ing over? Is there a specific line or fashion moment you guys are geeking out about?

LG: It’s my last line in the movie because it’s where I start to cry and my team starts to cry. Her last line in the film is more of the Patrizia Reggiani or the Patrizia Gucci I should say that we know now. The arc of her as a human being – from when she was young to after she had him murdered – she goes through so much. There’s destruction, there’s complexity as a woman and such regret. There’s so much regret in the last line.

There are a lot of moments where I take pause in this film for lots of reasons. Even the scene with Rodolfo Gucci (Jeremy Irons) when I give him Alessandra’s (Maurizio and Patrizia Gucci’s daughter) hair and I touch his hand for a minute. A friend of mine called that my artifact. It was this moment where you felt the Italian family in her. There are a lot of of moments but that’s what the film is, isn’t it, a lot of moments.

“House of Gucci” was released theatrically on November 24, 2022 by United Artists Releasing.

For more details follow @theguccimovie | #HouseOfGucci