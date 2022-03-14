Monday, March 14, 2022
EURVideoNews: Pervis Spann Chicago Broadcasting Legend Dies at 89

By Fisher Jack
Pervis Spann (screenshot)
Pervis Spann (screenshot)

*Longtime Chicago-based radio man Pervis Spann is now broadcasting from the great beyond. Spann, a legendary broadcaster, died Monday at age 89.

A one-time disc jockey for WVON-AM – who ended buying the station – was a voice for Black Chicago during a time when many were fighting to be heard.

“Pervis Spann was very much involved in the community and he had a lot of love for his people,” said Dorothy Tillman, WVON talk show host and former Chicago alderman.

Pervis Spann (screenshot)
Pervis Spann (screenshot)

Tillman decided to wear the color blue today as a nod to a man she called a friend and brother.

“We called him Blue. He was a blues man,” she said.

Get MORE about the passing of Pervis Span via the video report below.

Fisher Jack

