EURVideoNews: Pervis Spann Chicago Broadcasting Legend Dies at 89

*Longtime Chicago-based radio man Pervis Spann is now broadcasting from the great beyond. Spann, a legendary broadcaster, died Monday at age 89.

A one-time disc jockey for WVON-AM – who ended buying the station – was a voice for Black Chicago during a time when many were fighting to be heard.

“Pervis Spann was very much involved in the community and he had a lot of love for his people,” said Dorothy Tillman, WVON talk show host and former Chicago alderman.

Tillman decided to wear the color blue today as a nod to a man she called a friend and brother.

“We called him Blue. He was a blues man,” she said.

