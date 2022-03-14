McDonald’s USA Celebrates Black History With ‘Future 22’ – Campaign Spotlights Young Gamechangers

*Los Angeles, CA – This month, McDonald’s launched “Future 22,” a new creative campaign that celebrates the work of 22 young, gifted, and Black leaders whose passion and talent are creating meaningful change in communities across the country. The integrated campaign launched for Black History Month and will run through summer, featuring TV and radio spots voiced over by award-winning actress, singer and entertainer, Keke Palmer.

McDonald’s Future 22 campaign elevates the unique stories of 22 Black heroes and the impact they are having on their communities. Marveon Mabon of Watts, CA has been selected as a Future 22 honoree, highlighted for his teaching kids about health food options by building community gardens, which also serve as safe spaces for neighborhood kids and a home base for his anti-bullying program. Mabon joins the likes of other young Black leaders focused on creating a better future for the next generation.

“The Future 22 is a group of young leaders whose commitment to the community inspired this campaign. We couldn’t be more excited that Marveon is being recognized for making a positive mark on our community,” says Nicole Enearu. “Marveon serves as an embodiment of the McDonald’s commitment to fostering bright futures in the communities we serve.”

In addition to television, radio, and digital advertising, McDonald’s will release original content to tell the Future 22 stories, feeding and fostering these young leaders’ drive-by amplifying their voices. Mabon individual story is featured on McDonald’s YouTube Channel and Instagram @wearegolden.

“Being part of McDonald’s Future 22 gives me the platform to share the work that I’m doing for my community,” says Marveon Mabon McDonald’s Future 22, “Knowing that McDonald’s recognizes and supports me, further fuels my grind and makes me beyond grateful to be part of this campaign.”

The other six Future 22 stories include:

Nasir Barnes from Deerfield, MA, is a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA, who mentors music students in his hometown, while creating a robotics course to introduce and encourage underserved children to pursue careers in STEM

Kevin Brooks from Memphis, TN, is a University of Memphis graduate expert storyteller, and award-winning filmmaker who is bringing positive stories of Black culture to light to help pull society forward

Parisia Hutchinson from Newburgh, NY, is a student at Howard University in Washington, D.C, who in addition to being a McDonald’s Crew Trainer, is committed to spreading joy and giving back to people who need it most by feeding the homeless, coordinating a prom for senior citizens, tutoring children and planning indoor activities for children with sun sensitivities

Earl Robinson from Richmond, VA, is a student at Winston-Salem State University in Winston Salem, NC, who is a content creator dismantling stereotypes and uplifting the Black community through a documentary he created and a scholarship listing company he founded, ERScholars LLC, to help other students fund their academic dreams

Nyla Sams from Long Island, NY, is a student at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, FL, works with the National Black Justice Coalition to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ students at HBCUs through speaking engagements, TEDTalks, and more

C. Smith from Jackson, MS, is a student at Gallaudet University for the deaf in Washington, D.C. and Black American Sign Language preservationist, whose bold actions advance equity among the deaf community and ensure the rich history and culture of Black vernacular are captured through sign

Celebrating Black History during February and beyond is one of the many ways McDonald’s serves its communities, customers, and crew. Additional efforts include the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program, which provides financial resources to HBCU students; the Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program, which has paired industry leaders with up-and-coming changemakers in the same fields; support of the Boys & Girls Club of America’s diplomas2Degrees program which familiarizes teens with post-secondary education opportunities; and the Archways to Opportunity program, which provides educational resources to eligible crew at participating U.S. restaurants. Together, with its Owner/Operators, McDonald’s is feeding and fostering its communities.

To enjoy all Future 22 stories, follow @wearegolden on Instagram.