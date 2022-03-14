Live Report on Hit-and-Run Interrupted by … Hit-and-Run! | WATCH

*A KTLA reporter was doing a live report about one of LA’s most dangerous streets about car crashes when the segment was interrupted by car crash.

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was reporting on a deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angels, in the area of Hoover and 84th streets, when he was interrupted by a car wreck Thursday afternoon. According to KTLA, the site is known for it’s has many traffic incidents, “with double the number of traffic collisions occurring in the area since the onset of the pandemic,” the outlet writes.

Kang was in the middle of his report when two sedans slammed into each other behind him and one appeared to speed away.

“Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car,” Kang said.

My coworkers were covering one of the most dangerous traffic areas of LA when suddenly an accident happened! @GeneKangTV @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Vk1JnvtwQx — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) March 11, 2022

Here’s more from the KTLA report:

The news crew then called 911 to report the crash. Officers at the scene told the reporter that they suspect that the driver of the vehicle that drove off was involved in a previous crime and was getting away. Officers took a license plate that fell off during the collision. No one from the vehicle that stopped appeared injured. KTLA reached out to LAPD Friday for information on the collision.

