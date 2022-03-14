Monday, March 14, 2022
Live Report on Hit-and-Run Interrupted by … Hit-and-Run! | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
*A KTLA reporter was doing a live report about one of LA’s most dangerous streets about car crashes when the segment was interrupted by car crash. 

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was reporting on a deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angels, in the area of Hoover and 84th streets, when he was interrupted by a car wreck Thursday afternoon. According to KTLA, the site is known for it’s has many traffic incidents, “with double the number of traffic collisions occurring in the area since the onset of the pandemic,” the outlet writes. 

Kang was in the middle of his report when two sedans slammed into each other behind him and one appeared to speed away.

“Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car,” Kang said.

Here’s more from the KTLA report: 

The news crew then called 911 to report the crash. Officers at the scene told the reporter that they suspect that the driver of the vehicle that drove off was involved in a previous crime and was getting away.  Officers took a license plate that fell off during the collision. No one from the vehicle that stopped appeared injured. KTLA reached out to LAPD Friday for information on the collision.

Authorities said the family was guided to cross the street by a crossing guard who was in a bright yellow vest and carrying a stop sign. There were also bright yellow lights flashing.

An “impatient” driver then went onto opposing lanes to skip past cars that were stopped for them, police said. As the car came barreling towards the family, the father got his wife and 2-year-old son out of the way before he was struck by the vehicle. He later died at a hospital.

That driver remains at large. still hasn’t been found. 

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

