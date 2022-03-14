Monday, March 14, 2022
Kassidy Parnell: Louisiana Student Accepted to 106 Colleges – Earns $4.5M in Scholarships

By Fisher Jack
Kassidy Parnell
*Without even asking we just know that Kassidy Parnell is feeling good about herself. And her parents are on top of the world, too. That’s because Parnell, a high school student from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been accepted to 106 colleges and awarded a total of $4.5 million in scholarships!

With a 4.1 GPA, Kassidy is graduating at the top of her class at Tara High School, and while in high school.  Miss Parnell is not just a high school student.  She’s also enrolled at Baton Rouge Community College where she’s taking computer science classes.

Kassidy received acceptance letters from several colleges including Southern University, Saint Louis University, Butler University, Oklahoma State University, Marquette University, Seton Hall University, Loyola University Chicago, University of Kansas, and Kent State University, according to BlackNews.com.

Kassidy Parnell also earned 4 full-ride scholarship offers and 13 Presidential Scholarships aside from dozens of academic and merit scholarships. Each school offered varying amounts which go up to $150,000.

Kasidy’s father Lorenzo Bynum, who is the one who keeps track of all the offers, said they knew from the start that their daughter would become successful.

“This girl is a hard worker, loyal friend, organized, witty and makes good decisions,” her father told WKBN. “She loves to learn new things. If she doesn’t know something she will look it up and remember everything about it. She is not afraid to explore new horizons and takes pride in her school and the work she does for IBM. She really makes our job easy as parents.”

Kassidy has yet to decide which college she will attend over a hundred choices. But she and her family are touring college campuses every weekend to narrow down her list.

