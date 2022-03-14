Dir. Jane Campion Under Fire for Crazy Azz Venus and Serena Williams Comment | WATCH

*Welcome to another edition of people saying things that they should’ve kept to themselves! Film director Jane Campion is receiving a lot of backlash after (weirdly) mentioning Venus and Serena Williams in her acceptance speech for best director, in which she beat out a category full of men.

“I’d also just like to give my love out to my fellow — the guys, the nominees,” she said during her speech. “And Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

The camera then cut to Venus, who looked very uncomfortable by the statement, and Serena, who was visibly less bothered by the remark.

But of course, you can count on Twitter to cause an uproar! Multiple Twitter users quickly condemned her comments calling her a white feminist, and lowkey racist.

Now I don’t believe Jane is racist, but she could’ve been proud of herself for winning without bringing up the Williams sisters, considering they had nothing to do with the category she won.

Director Jane Campion has apologized for her crazy-ass comment she made about Serena and Venus Williams while accepting the best director prize at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes.”

“The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”