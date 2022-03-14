Monday, March 14, 2022
It’s Ryan Coogler’s Fault He Was Accused Of Attempted Bank Robbery – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*Twenty women have accused suspended Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of harassment and sexual misconduct during private massage sessions. 

Entertainer Chris Brown revealed a voicemail and texts that back up his claim the woman who recently accused him of rape lied about their encounter!

Hollywood director Ryan Coogler got walked out of a bank in handcuffs after a teller called cops to say Coogler was trying to rob the bank! 

Ryan Coogler / Getty-TMZ
Ryan Coogler / Getty-TMZ

And WNBA star Brittney Griner is still trying to get back on U.S. soil after she was arrested in Russia about three weeks ago for what the Russians are claiming was illegal possession of CBD oil.

While I’ve never had a personal experience like any of these, whenever I’m involved with a situation that goes bad I try to evaluate how my behavior could have contributed to the negative outcome. In each of these situations it comes down to a common denominator: There was a failure to effectively miscommunicate. It sounds simple. Apparently, it’s easier said than done. Click the video above to get my take on it.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

riversteff

