Bill Murray Reveals Eddie Murphy Wanted to Play Batman in the 80s

By Ny MaGee
Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 12 — Pictured: (l-r) Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy during the ‘Opening Monologue’ on March 7, 1981 — Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

*Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy almost co-starred together as Batman and Robin for a feature film. 

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Murray discussed the Batman film that would have been helmed by director Ivan Reitman, CBR reports. “I talked to Eddie Murphy about it, and Eddie wanted to play Batman… That’s as far as that conversation went,” he explained.

When asked if he would have taken on the role of Robin, Murray stated, “I don’t wanna be the Boy Wonder to anybody… Maybe much earlier when I was a boy. But it was too late for that by the ’80s. Also, I couldn’t do the outfit. Eddie looks good in purple, and I look good in purple. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves. There was just a lot of vanity involved in the production. It wasn’t gonna happen.”

READ MORE: Conservative Critic Slams ‘The Batman’ for Being Too ‘Woke’

The Batman (Warner Bros)
“The Batman” — which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman / Jonathan Olley/© 2020 Warner Bros.

The latest installment in the Batman film franchise, titled “The Batman,” is now playing in theaters starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. We reported earlier that several conservative critics have taken to social media to express their annoyance that “The Batman” starring is too “woke.”

One problematic scene is “when Batman and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) are chatting about who the Riddler is targeting … rich, corrupt politician types … all in the name of social inequality and justice,” per TMZ, and Catwoman calls them “white privileged a*****es”.

Another criticism is the number of Black actors cast for significant roles, including James Gordon and the Mayor-elect. As reported by TMZ, a handful of critics are calling it “woke casting.”

There’s also LGBT representation, as Kravitz revealed that she played her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

“The Batman” story focuses on Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman. The film earned an estimated $128.5 million at the North American box office opening weekend.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

