Bill Murray Reveals Eddie Murphy Wanted to Play Batman in the 80s

*Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy almost co-starred together as Batman and Robin for a feature film.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Murray discussed the Batman film that would have been helmed by director Ivan Reitman, CBR reports. “I talked to Eddie Murphy about it, and Eddie wanted to play Batman… That’s as far as that conversation went,” he explained.

When asked if he would have taken on the role of Robin, Murray stated, “I don’t wanna be the Boy Wonder to anybody… Maybe much earlier when I was a boy. But it was too late for that by the ’80s. Also, I couldn’t do the outfit. Eddie looks good in purple, and I look good in purple. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves. There was just a lot of vanity involved in the production. It wasn’t gonna happen.”

The latest installment in the Batman film franchise, titled “The Batman,” is now playing in theaters starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. We reported earlier that several conservative critics have taken to social media to express their annoyance that “The Batman” starring is too “woke.”

One problematic scene is “when Batman and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) are chatting about who the Riddler is targeting … rich, corrupt politician types … all in the name of social inequality and justice,” per TMZ, and Catwoman calls them “white privileged a*****es”.

Another criticism is the number of Black actors cast for significant roles, including James Gordon and the Mayor-elect. As reported by TMZ, a handful of critics are calling it “woke casting.”

There’s also LGBT representation, as Kravitz revealed that she played her version of Catwoman as bisexual.

“The Batman” story focuses on Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman. The film earned an estimated $128.5 million at the North American box office opening weekend.