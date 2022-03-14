Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

Catch Regina Hall’s New Horror Film ‘Master’ | Watch

By L.Marie
0

When you hear Regina Hall’s name in a new movie you know it’s going to be funny or she’s going to bring the drama!

In her upcoming film “Master” she’s tapping into the horror space. Hall stars as Gail Bishop the master of dorms at a fictitious prestigious PWI (predominantly white institution). Gail is the first Black woman to hold the position at the school. She will soon learn why there hasn’t been a Black person in that role before. 

Fans haven’t seen Hall in a role like this! We talked to Regina about her role and reaction to the script.

Regina Hall
Regina Hall in Master (2022 Amazon © PRIME VIDEO)

“After I read the script I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” said Hall. “I woke up and I was like ‘hmmm that’s interesting, how will that work?'”

This horror film doesn’t just focus on one element. Viewers will be just as intrigued as Hall was when she first read the script.  

Regina Hall
Regina Hall in Master (2022 Amazon © PRIME VIDEO)

The school is located in a town with a history of witches who died during a witch hunt and the community still has people practicing the traditions. The atmosphere around the school is very weary and Gail begins to experience strange events happening around the campus. She also slowly begins to realize the sinister energy isn’t just from the city being on old witch town.  

The three main characters are dealing with their own issues but are all connected by the one thing they have in common…Discover what that is when”Master” starts streaming on Prime Video and in select theaters on March 18th.  

Previous articleJussie Smollett Has Private Cell, TV Access in Jail
Next articlePies Around the World – Sweet and Savory Pastries to Celebrate Pi Day
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO