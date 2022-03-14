Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Magic Johnson Doc ‘They Call Me Magic’

*Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its four-part documentary series chronicling basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Per the network’s press release, “They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work—both on and off the court—and continues to impact our culture today. The series features intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup including Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, President Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Michael Wilbon and more.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘They Call Me Magic’ The Real Life Story Of Magic Johnson

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest icons of our era.

Johnson dished about the series during the Apple TV+ panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in February. When asked what are the major differences between his doc and “The Last Dance” which focused on Michael Jordan, Magic explained: “Oh, I think Scottie would like it more, no question about it,” he said, referring to Pippin’s criticism for the Jordan docuseries.

“But it’s totally different because “The Last Dance” was all about basketball and Michael’s mindset and attitude toward winning. This is about my family,” Johnson continued. “This is about me being a businessman. I have so many incredible people involved in terms of business partners and political leaders and celebrities. So it’s a life journey. So it’s totally different because Michael, really his just focused on his basketball. So you’ll see all phases of my life and also me giving back, talking about when I announced HIV 30 years ago. So it’s so many different things that you’re going to get out of this documentary and it’s totally different from “Last Dance.”

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) the Magic Johnson docuseries features new interviews with Johnson, his family, and a lineup that includes Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, Barack Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West and Michael Wilbon, per THR.

“They Call Me Magic” premieres April 22 on Apple TV+.