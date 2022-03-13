Sunday, March 13, 2022
Tom Brady Tired of Retirement! He’s Returning to QB Tampa Bay Next Season

By Fisher Jack
Tom Brady - 7th Super Bowl (2021) win - Getty
Tom Brady – 7th Super Bowl (2021) win / Getty

*What retirement?! Two months after he announced his retirement, on Sunday, Tom Brady said he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

For more check out the video report below.

