Sunday, March 13, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsLGBTIQA+
Celebrity

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Praised for Finally Coming Out as Gay

By Fisher Jack
0

Tevin Campbell (Instagram)
Tevin Campbell (Instagram)

*For years, people have debated whether Tevin Campbell is gay or not. The debate may have come to rest, thanks to his own recent tweet. The 45-year-old singer, actor and songwriter revealed something about his sexuality when he responded to a tweet by a fan. His response even trended on Twitter.

A fan tweeted: “My mom continues telling me Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, and Tevin Campbell were gay.” Tevin, in responses, clarified that “Tevin is” and then added a rainbow flag, which is an LGBTQ community used to demonstrate Pride. He also used a chill emoji. He has since deleted the tweet, but not before many fans screenshotted it. Throughout his entire career, the RnB singer had never addressed his sexuality until now.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: No Filter and No Shame – Stevie J. Gets Oral Sex During Interview 🙁 | VIDEO

Embed from Getty Images
 

Now social media users are roundly praising Tevin for taking the bold move, even if he brought it out subtly.

“Good on you Tevin for finally living your truth. We already knew but you know,” a fan tweeted, adding some clapping hands emojis.

“Tevin Campbell is living out loud and proud. Love that for him!” another said.

“Tevin Campbell came out of the closet; I’m so happy for him,” yet another said, adding crying emoji.

Embed from Getty Images
 

Soon after the revealing tweet, another Twitter user reacted to Tevin’s tweet, by pointing attention to the new “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which recently passed in Florida. The controversial bill forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“Congratulations on our soon-to-be ban from the state of Florida!” the user jokingly tweeted. Tevin, in reply, simply wrote, “I’ll live.”

Although Tevin later took down his tweets, he has since changed his Twitter bio by adding a rainbow flag. That seems to be permanent. He then quoted some interesting words from Edith Wharton about “spreading light.”

Writing via the blue bird app, he said, “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”

Tevin Jermod Campbell was born on November 12, 1976. He sang gospel in his local church from a young age. He is best known for his early ’90s classics like “Can We Talk” and “I’m Ready.”

Previous articleAfrica’s Impending Risk for Drought, Famine, and Displacement
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO