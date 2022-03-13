RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Praised for Finally Coming Out as Gay

*For years, people have debated whether Tevin Campbell is gay or not. The debate may have come to rest, thanks to his own recent tweet. The 45-year-old singer, actor and songwriter revealed something about his sexuality when he responded to a tweet by a fan. His response even trended on Twitter.

A fan tweeted: “My mom continues telling me Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, and Tevin Campbell were gay.” Tevin, in responses, clarified that “Tevin is” and then added a rainbow flag, which is an LGBTQ community used to demonstrate Pride. He also used a chill emoji. He has since deleted the tweet, but not before many fans screenshotted it. Throughout his entire career, the RnB singer had never addressed his sexuality until now.

Now social media users are roundly praising Tevin for taking the bold move, even if he brought it out subtly.

“Good on you Tevin for finally living your truth. We already knew but you know,” a fan tweeted, adding some clapping hands emojis.

“Tevin Campbell is living out loud and proud. Love that for him!” another said.

“Tevin Campbell came out of the closet; I’m so happy for him,” yet another said, adding crying emoji.

Soon after the revealing tweet, another Twitter user reacted to Tevin’s tweet, by pointing attention to the new “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which recently passed in Florida. The controversial bill forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“Congratulations on our soon-to-be ban from the state of Florida!” the user jokingly tweeted. Tevin, in reply, simply wrote, “I’ll live.”

Although Tevin later took down his tweets, he has since changed his Twitter bio by adding a rainbow flag. That seems to be permanent. He then quoted some interesting words from Edith Wharton about “spreading light.”

Writing via the blue bird app, he said, “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”

Tevin Jermod Campbell was born on November 12, 1976. He sang gospel in his local church from a young age. He is best known for his early ’90s classics like “Can We Talk” and “I’m Ready.”