Jussie Smollett Placed in Psych Ward – Taraji Calls for His Freedom | VIDEO

*It appears things are going from bad to worse for Jussie Smollett. Or, maybe it just seems that way. The bottom line is that the embattled actor has been placed in the psych ward at the Cook County Jail. His brother Jocqui Smollett says it’s because the official paperwork says Jussie is at risk of self-harm.

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he’s at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui said via Instagram on Saturday.

However, Jussie’s brother is calling it BS: “I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that… has been put up against him.”

There could be another explanation. A law enforcement source informed TMZ that the reason Jussie is in the psych ward is because it’s also the area where they house high-profile inmates.

As we reported, the former “Empire” actor is now serving his 150 day (5-month) sentence for faking a racial and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago. When he was sentenced he told the judge repeatedly that he was not suicidal, so if anything happened to him behind bars it was not self-harm.

Jocqui Smollett said of his brother’s incarceration: “This is not right. This is complete lack of justice. So please, make sure you all spreading facts. We really need our people to support us.”

It looks like Jussie Smollett’s TV mom, Taraji P. Henson, is agreeing with the Smollett brother and is coming out in full defense of Jussie — but is making a strange comparison … invoking the Emmett Till case to try and describe what’s happening to him.

The “Empire” star — who obviously appeared opposite Jussie through much of the show — took to IG this weekend with an impassioned plea on behalf of her friend, posting a photo with the hashtag #FreeJussie … accompanied by a lengthy caption.

Taraji’s message is: “I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime. Emmett Till was brutally beat and ultimately murdered because of a lie and none of the people involved with his demise spent one day in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims were false.”

The actress adds: “No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison.”