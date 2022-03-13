Sunday, March 13, 2022
Naomi Osaka Heckled & Brought to Tears at BNP Paribas Open | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Naomi Osaka (tears - Getty)
*Naomi Osaka was brought to tears after being heckled by a spectator in the crowd during her match against Veronika Kudermetova at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on Saturday.

“Naomi, you suck,” the spectator appeared to yell out following the first game of the match. The comment brought the four-time grand slam champion to tears on the court.

According to the Tennis Channel broadcast, during a break in play, Osaka asked the umpire for the microphone to address the crowd, but the umpire rejected the request. It is unclear if the spectator was identified and removed from the venue.

Osaka would go on to lose in straight sets 6-0 6-4.

Watch the video report below for more.

