Mary J. Blige to EP Lifetime Movie Based on Her Hit Song ‘Real Love’ | VIDEO

*Mary J. Blige recently released a studio album dubbed “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Besides the launch, the singer was also part of the performing team at Super Bowl LVI — the audience enjoyed an exciting and dramatic performance from the singer. The two events brought Mary J. Blige a significant wave of attention that she has been riding on for the past few weeks, creating an ideal opportunity to Executive Produce an upcoming Lifetime Movie inspired by “Real Love” – one of her iconic songs.

Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime, describes Mary as one of the most phenomenal and all-around talents that can do it all. Lopez added that they were thrilled to partner and work with the singer once again on the upcoming project bringing Mary’s music to life through a movie – a unique idea that the audience will love. Featured on Blige’s 1992 debut album, What’s the 411?, “Real Love” was certified gold just two months after its release.

“I wrote Real Love based on my real-life experiences, and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” Blige shared in a statement. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.’”

The upcoming Lifetime movie – Madamenoir notes – is a romantic drama – a coming-of-age – featuring Kendra, a determined young woman who enrolls in upstate New York for her college studies. Her initial plans are to focus on her studies. Still, when she meets Ben, her film class partner, they fall hard in love, which teaches her the meaning of real love despite all the challenges she faces: financial hardship, competition for the top-class position, and disapproving parents.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the network and Blige’s first time partnering. The singer/actress joined forces with Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott to executive produce the network’s 2020 project The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.