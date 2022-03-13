Sunday, March 13, 2022
HomeFamilyBirthday
Birthday

Andrew Young’s 90th Birthday Gala Held in Metro Atlanta

By Fisher Jack
0

Andrew Young - GettyImages
Andrew Young – GettyImages

*ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Saturday night, the City of Atlanta highlighted the life and achievements of civil rights leader Andrew Young, who is celebrating his 90th birthday.

A gala was held in his honor to raise money for the Andrew Young Foundation, which supports and promotes education, leadership and human rights.

The gala was held at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Young has been a civil rights leader, Georgia congressman, U.N. ambassador, mayor of Atlanta and businessman.

Other civil rights leaders attended the event to honor Young.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: No Filter and No Shame – Stevie J. Gets Oral Sex During Interview 🙁 | VIDEO

Scene from Gala honoring Andrew Young -via WGCL
Scene from Gala honoring Andrew Young – via WGCL

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleOf Course Not. Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Gets Pass from Ohio Grand Jury | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO