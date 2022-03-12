Christopher Coleman – ‘Wheel of Fortune’ LOSER On Facing Public Humiliation | WATCH

*Christopher Coleman appeared on a recent episode of “Wheel of Fortune” alongside other contestants Laura Machado and Thomas Lipscomb. However, things took a different turn after none guessed the correct and obvious answer to the puzzle: “Another feather in Your Cap.” You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Coleman and his team were immensely trolled on social media for their ignorance, and eventually, the contestant has had enough of the trolls.

Coleman opened up about the ridicule, telling TMZ about the widespread hate that followed the episode’s airing. He said he learned the idiom (“Another feather in Your Cap”) at around 6 or 7 years of age but hasn’t heard it in over 30 years, which explains he wouldn’t get it right. Combined with the pressure and scrutiny that accompanies production on the show’s set, it is reasonable to forget even the simplest things. It is easier for viewers comfortably seated on couches in their homes, relaxed, to scream and yell at the contestants on TV, forgetting that the latter are in real-time and moment struggling to find answers to the puzzle. Coleman adds that it is sad how everyone is treading on (him and his team’s) intelligence and belittling their college degrees without thinking of the surrounding circumstances at the time.

“Just go easy on me and the other contestants because we are very educated people, and we don’t want to be put in a situation where we are being cackled and publicly humiliated on a show that was a lifelong dream,” Coleman said.

He concluded by saying that while he doesn’t have “many regrets” in life if he “knew then what I know now,” he would have solved the puzzle correctly instead of spinning the wheel on his second try.

“That is where I went wrong, and I take full accountability,” he said.

75-year-old host Pat Sajak came to the defense of his show’s contestants yesterday and posted a lengthy thread on Twitter, telling viewers to “have a little heart.”

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak wrote.

He added: “These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch. Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.”