WATCH the Braxton Family’s Video Montage Celebrating Traci’s Life

*”It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love,

The Braxton Family”

