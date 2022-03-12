Saturday, March 12, 2022
WATCH the Braxton Family’s Video Montage Celebrating Traci’s Life

By Fisher Jack
*”It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love,
The Braxton Family”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WE REMEMBER: Traci Braxton Loses Battle with Cancer – Dead At 50

Braxton Sisters (b&w)
The Braxton sisters

Fisher Jack

