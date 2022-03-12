Saturday, March 12, 2022
WE REMEMBER: Traci Braxton Loses Battle with Cancer – Dead At 50

By Fisher Jack
Traci Braxton - Getty
Traci Braxton – Getty

*Unfortunately, we have sad news about Traci Braxton.  The sister of Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda and Michael Conrad Braxton Jr has died.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ.

Traci has been battling cancer for a year, doing so very quietly. She lost her battle Friday. Traci’s sisters and mom Evelyn were by her side when she passed, the site also reported.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Traci Braxton’s Shocking Weight Loss Creates Concern Among Fans | Photos-LOOK

Braxton Sisters - Getty
Braxton Sisters – Getty

Traci appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.” She was an actress, best known for “Sinners Wanted.” She also appeared in “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” She recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded “Broken Things” featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

Besides her husband, Kevin Surratt, Traci also leaves behind a child.

Traci Braxton was 50.

May she forever RIP


