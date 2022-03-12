WE REMEMBER: Traci Braxton Loses Battle with Cancer – Dead At 50

*Unfortunately, we have sad news about Traci Braxton. The sister of Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda and Michael Conrad Braxton Jr has died.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ.

Traci has been battling cancer for a year, doing so very quietly. She lost her battle Friday. Traci’s sisters and mom Evelyn were by her side when she passed, the site also reported.

Traci appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.” She was an actress, best known for “Sinners Wanted.” She also appeared in “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” She recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded “Broken Things” featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

Besides her husband, Kevin Surratt, Traci also leaves behind a child.

Traci Braxton was 50.

May she forever RIP