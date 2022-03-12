Monie Love & Stevie J Featured on TV One’s UNSUNG and UNCENSORED this Sunday (03/13) | WATCH

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series, UNSUNGand UNCENSORED are back this Sunday, March 13.

UNSUNG leads with the trailblazing British rapper, Monie Love at 9 p.m. ET / 8C followed by UNCENSORED, which features hit-making producer, Stevie J, at 10 p.m. ET / 9C. Each episode will also be published on TVOne.TV and TV One’s social media platforms.

UNSUNG: Monie Love

TV One’s signature music biography series, UNSUNG, spotlights entertainment’s most influential and talented artists. This week’s episode highlights Monie Love. Monie made her own lane as a rap star in the late 80s and early 90s with a unique style and socially-conscious lyrics. In this episode of UNSUNG, Monie tells her amazing story that started as a dream and ended up changing the world of hip hop.

UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Monie Love.

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG are detailed below:

Monie Love (March 13)

Thelma Houston (March 20)

Pete Rock (March 27)

PM Dawn (April 3)

Das EFX (April 10)

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

UNCENSORED: Stevie J

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode highlights the infamous Stevie J. In his episode, he breaks down why there should be no discussion of 90s R&B and hip hop without mentioning his name. He’s most known for his iconic appearances on reality TV, but Stevie J has produced a long list of musical hits during his run with Bad Boy Records and beyond. Now, he’s telling his story in his own words.

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNCENSORED are detailed below:

Stevie J (March 13)

Master P (March 20)

Taye Diggs (March 27)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)

Cee-Lo (April 10)

Erica Campbell (April 17)

Trina (April 24)

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Jay Allen and Nikki Biyles (Executive Producers) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

For more information on UNCENSORED and UNSUNG, visit TV One’s Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNCENSORED & UNSUNG on Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UncensoredTVOne and #UNSUNG.