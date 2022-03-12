Keshia Knight Pulliam & Patti Labelle to Star in Lifetime Holiday Movie

*Keshia Knight Pulliam and Patti LaBelle are the latest screen team for an upcoming Lifetime Holiday film, “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.” The duo has signed up for their 2022 roles in the film “A New Orleans Noel,” Whoopi Goldberg is the executive producer. Besides the two stars, the film will also feature Brad James, Pulliam’s husband, and veteran actor Tim Reid. The film is Goldberg’s second project to EP for the cable over the past few years after “Caught in His Web,” which will be released by the end of the year.

The network is also prepping two other holiday movies featuring Mario Lopez and Brooke Elliot, reports UrbanHollywood411. It is a comeback moment to the network for the latter after starring in “Drop Dead Diva” – a six-season comedy-drama series. Besides being the executive producer, Elliot will also star in the upcoming holiday film – A Country Christmas Harmony. Lopez will star alongside Jenna Kramer, a celebrated country singer and actress, in a currently untitled holiday film whose cast includes Courtney Lopez, produced by Via Mar and Roberts Media, LLC. With Lopez, Mark Roberts, and Kramer being the executive producers.

David Kendall will also be directing a script by Aliza and Peter Murrieta. The network will announce the premiere dates for the films later. Find the details for the films below.

A Country Christmas Harmony

It features a country music star Chrissy Kessler – Elliot, who heads to her hometown for a Christmas concert performance to save her falling music sales. She bumps into Luke Covington’s – Brandon Quinn, her ex-boyfriend, and the two quickly realize that they can’t do without each other’s help.

Untitled Mario Lopez/ Jana Kramer Film

It will feature an ex Broadway star, Billy Holiday – Lopez, who returns to his hometown over Christmas after being bitterly fired as the host-producer-judge of Celebrity Dance Off – a hit TV series. He meets a powerful duo – Rae (Kramer), a charismatic local dancer studio owner, and Billy – Rae’s 12-year-old nephew and outstanding student, which becomes his life-changing moment.

New Orleans Noel

It stars architects Grace Hill – Pulliam and Anthony Brown – James, who reunite after college. The two work together on a New Orleans praline icon Loretta Brown – LaBelle, a relationship that begins with some rough patches but eventually thrives into the best of its kind.