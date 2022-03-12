Jussie Smollett Believes Jail Sentence is Because He’s Black + Trolled by 50 Cent | VIDEO

*Would you believe Jussie Smollett believes he was sent to jail because … he’s black?!

According to TMZ, sources connected, and in constant communication, with the star said Jussie knew going into his sentencing that the judge wasn’t going to be on side based on the energy he was giving him in the court room. Jussie apparently told his defense team that he felt his sentencing was going to be more severe than other defendants convicted of a non-violent crime … because he’s black.

Jussie told his defense team after the sentencing that he was right, and has called the situation “sad.”

While Smollett declined to speak before his sentence was handed down, in a strange outburst, he immediately began to proclaim his innocence as he was led away in handcuffs following Judge Linn’s decision.

“I’m innocent! I could’ve said I was guilty a long time ago!” Smollett stated in court.

“I am not suicidal. I am innocent and I’m not suicidal. If I did this, then it means that I shoved my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community,” Smollett shouted.

And of courrse the man with absolutely no sympathy, 50 Cent, didn’t waste any time going in on Smollett. He took to social media to troll the actor now that he’s been sentenced to spending 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime.

50 Cent had jokes for Smollett throughout the whole legal process, and he didn’t want to miss another opportunity to troll the actor.

“If I ever go to court again, I don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket, I’m gonna say this,” he joked alongside the video of Smollett’s outburst. In another post on Instagram, Fif added, “This fool is crazy, I knew he was lying from the beginning.”