Jalen Rose Talks Mom’s Legacy and How She Created His Name ‘Jalen’ | VIDEO

*On “Tamron Hall,” NBA veteran and radio/TV personality Jalen Rose joined the Tam Fam to discuss his widespread career and how his late mother Jeanne continues to inspire him to help others. Rose also gets a surprise video from one of his students at his public charter school, the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.

Jalen Rose on his mom’s legacy and her creation of the now popular name “Jalen”

“It never gave me doubt because I had Jeanne Rose standing by my side. For anybody that’s ever heard the name Jalen, she created it. It was a combination of my biological father James and my uncle Leonard who took her to the hospital to give birth. So she’s a person who created a name that is now a common name, literally.” Jalen adds, “I might have to put a ‘Sir’ in front of my name like Sir Jalen Rose, The First or something like that.”

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of March 14, 2022. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, March 14: Gabrielle Union-Wade returns to the Tam Fam to talk about how she created a business empire by putting family first, plus her new role in the remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen.” And, the inspiration behind CEO Lisa Nichols becoming one of the world’s most requested motivational speakers. Also, how Dierdre Wolownick’s adventure-seeking son influenced her to become a record-breaking rock climber. Plus, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Richelle Carey on adopting her son at almost 50 years old.

Tuesday, March 15: Singer and actress Adassa, who voices the role of Dolores in Disney’s hit film “Encanto,” on why she almost had to turn down the part, plus she sings her iconic rap, from the film’s record-breaking #1 hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” And, ballerina Maggie Kudirka on continuing to dance after being diagnosed with cancer. Also, professor Dr. Lisa Williams on why she created a doll business that celebrates all hair and skin tones. Plus, Guinness World Record holder David Rush attempts to break another record for the Tam Fam!

Wednesday, March 16: Late night meets daytime as Emmy winner Seth Meyers joins the Tam Fam to talk about his secret to success and his new children’s book “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared.” Plus, stand-up comic and groundbreaking comedy writer Amber Ruffin on the season two return of her weekly late night talk show. And, Emmy Award-winning sports journalist Bomani Jones talks about his new late-night sports show. Also, can’t miss Tam Fam Deals.

Thursday, March 17: Siblings and dance stars Julianne Hough & Derek Hough join Tamron to talk about their ABC special, “Step Into … The Movies with Derek and Julianne.” Plus, the cast of “Bel Air” – Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, and Olly Sholotan on the popular reboot series.

Friday, March 18: Tamron gets crafty! Amber Kemp-Gerstel, host of the “Disney Family Sundays” crafting show on Disney+, shares incredible ways to organize your child’s room. Plus, using scrapbooking to manage stress and anxiety. And, genius gift wrapping ideas for spring from one of Hollywood’s go-to party planners.

source: ferencomm.com