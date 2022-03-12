Catch Bomani Jones’ New HBO Show ‘Game Theory’ | VIDEO

*HBO is debuting their new late-night sports talk show that aims to inform you while also making you laugh. “Game Theory with Bomani Jones” features the Emmy award-winning journalist discussing timely issues in the world of sports.

ESPN fans first became familiar with Jones through his appearances on “Around The Horn” and later as the co-host of “Highly Questionable” and “High Noon.” Jones is also currently a contributor on HBO’s “Back on The Record with Bob Costas.”

Jones spoke with EURs’ Jill Munroe about what to expect from his new series and his experience in producing.

“Every week, we start the show with what my idea is on something,” said Jones. “We take that idea and map it out as clearly as we can, I take it to the team, and then it becomes, how do we bring this to life and make it three dimensional. Whatever I decided is the most important aspect of the topic is the direction we go in.”

Jones is not your typical sports journalist. The grad school dropout was in a PhD program in Anthropology at Rutgers before embarking on his career in sports commentary. That high-level thinking will be incorporated into the show each week. While taking a look at the intersection of economics and sports but with comedic elements. In addition to Jones, the show is produced by Adam McKay (HBO’s “Winning Time,” “Anchorman”), Todd Schulman and James Bland (“Giants”).

Along the lines of humor, Jones recognizes he’s not a comedian but he knows how to use humor as a device.

“The big thing to remember with that aspect is I’m not trying to explain in some high-minded way. I’m not going to be breaking down franchise valuations. This isn’t going to be a John Oliver type of show. I love that show, but that’s not what this is,” Jones continued, “the truth is, money informs so much of what we see. People are into sports because of recreational reasons, but they have also sold the money as part of the fun. There’s a whole lot of people out there now that look up to general managers and salary cap managers, the way people used to look up to athletes. We’re not doing anything incredibly different there, but I have a more sophisticated and attuned eye for when those topics come up.”

Jones said the biggest thing for viewers to remember is that this show is going to be fun.

“When I did my last show, “High Noon,” people talked about how smart it was, and I said it was going to be canceled. And it got canceled. And the people who really miss that show talk about how smart it was. It’s got to be fun and compelling. If it’s not, people won’t want to watch. And this show is going to be fun.”

“Game Theory with Bomani Jones” begins airing on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, March 13.