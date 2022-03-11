Mikaila Murphy: Twerk Expert, Songstress, and Social Media Queen | WATCH

*Mikaila Murphy doesn’t care if you don’t like her “twerk” videos.

She also gives zero f*cks about that guy she used to date – ol what’s his name. The douchebag.

It’s a familiar story – relatable to most girls in her age group (she’s 22).

“He cheated, I caught him in a lie,” Murphy recalls, sounding as if there might still be some leftover agitation at the thought of what happened.

“I even spoke to the girl he cheated with. We’re friends now.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dolly Parton Wants to Collaborate with Cardi B: ‘I Know She’s An Original’ [VIDEO]

This “friendship” blossomed from a phone call that Murphy initiated.

She couldn’t ignore the feeling in her gut. It was urging her to investigate – so she made a move.

After connecting the dots and realizing that they had both been deceived by the same a-hole, Murphy and her new friend mutually decided to walk away from the situation, wipe the slate clean. It was time to heal, to accept reality, and learn the lessons.

“We turned to each other for support after learning how he played us both,” Murphy says. “Women shouldn’t stay in relationships they aren’t happy with. We have to start choosing ourselves, and leaning on each other for support.”

Sorting through infidelity – and digesting the consequences – helped Murphy set the framework for her new R&B song, “What Goes Around Comes Around.”

Yes, she’s giving music a try – there’s even a video to go along with it on YouTube. Quite a few people have watched it already – more than 80 thousand. That’s a solid start.

The premise is simple – “cheating sucks, and karma is a bitch.” Pretty straightforward.

It’s an anthem for the emotionally scarred, and a warning shot to those who aren’t acquainted with the sting of heartbreak.

“I wrote it [the song] after that phone call, when I found out my ex was cheating,” says Murphy. “It was the same day. I went to the studio, called my friend, and we wrote the song together. I knew we had something good immediately. It’s a song that everyone can relate to.”

She continued, “ I felt like the song needed a visual. So I called my team, and a couple of weeks later, we were shooting a music video. I gathered a group of my girls to back me up with the choreography. It helped me get over the breakup. Move on.”

If you watch the video, you’ll notice it has a main focus: twerking. There are a few other bells and whistles involved – but the primary ingredient of this project rhymes with “clerk.”

In fact, the majority of her material on social media involves twerking. It’s her calling card these days. Thousands of eyeballs have witnessed Murphy’s “twerk tutorials” via Instagram, and millions of people follow her on TikTok. She probably has a few haters too. Or more than a few. You know the type – those beefy feminists who can’t get attention the old-fashioned way, by looking hot. But that’s normal. Fame comes with a price.

“If you don’t like my videos, don’t watch them,” she says. “I don’t need anyone’s approval, and I’m not affected by anyone’s judgment.”

Murphy’s background includes classical ballet training, which started when she was just three years old.

She also studied dance in college, making her an effing professional artist.

After all, dancing is one of society’s most creative and expressive art forms. It’s like talking with your body. Each gyration, twirl, and body roll communicates a message.

For some, the message is “hey, look at me!” But Murphy says her reason for twerking isn’t to draw attention or fanfare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻𝑀𝒾𝓀𝒶𝒾𝓁𝒶 𝑀𝓊𝓇𝓅𝒽𝓎🌻 (@mikailadancer)

That doesn’t mean she’s lacking these things. Her social media pages are currently dripping with followers – literally millions. And her videos generate enough views and comments to make just about anyone jealous. But popularity and direct deposits from Instagram aren’t the primary factors motivating her to dance.

“Twerking makes me feel sexy and empowered,” she explains. “Sometimes I twerk at home, alone, in front of a mirror, without a camera. Sometimes I invite friends to my apartment and we twerk to music. It’s a way for us to bond, and to express our sexuality and womanhood. We aren’t doing it for likes, or validation. It’s about freedom.”

Murphy is becoming a seasoned “twerker.” But she hasn’t always been good at it.

Some girls have a natural aptitude for this kinda stuff. Others, like Murphy, have to undergo a process of experimentation. Trial and error. After all, it’s not easy mastering a dance genre that requires rhythm, timing, sex appeal, and tremendous confidence. This isn’t the hokey pokey. There is skill involved.

Murphy’s fascination with twerking is rooted in her growth as a young woman. As we mentioned up top, she’s only 22-years-old, but it’s a pivotal age for girls who crave independence and a sense of identity. For Murphy, putting ballet on hold, and exploring genres of dance that allow her to express her sexuality, was a rite of passage.

The process started a few years ago, in Detroit – a city known for the creation and performance of Jazz, R&B, gospel, and soul music.

After she’d spent time cultivating relationships with and shadowing various dancers and street performers, Murphy developed a style of her own. It’s free-flowing, sensual, and bold.

“Dancing is my passion, and music is my new obsession,” she says. “I plan to write more songs, and I’m starting my own dance classes to teach and empower women. It’s an exciting time for me. I’m loving every minute of it.”

Follow Mikaila Murphy via:

Instagram: @MikailaDancer

Twitter: @MikailaDancer

TikTok: @MikailaDancer

YouTube: Mikailadancer