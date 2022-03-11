Jussie Smollett Ordered to Get Mental Health Assessment After Courtroom Outburst | WATCH

*As we previously reported, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime in Chicago. After learning his fate, Jussie went off on the judge, telling him if he dies in prison it’s not suicide.

“I am innocent. I could have said I was guilty a long time ago,” Smollett yelled as sheriff’s deputies led him out of the courtroom following his sentencing for lying about the 2019 racist and homophobic attack. “I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that.”

According to updated reports by @tmz_tv, a rep for Cook County Sheriff’s office says Jussie will be given a comprehensive medical and mental health assessment by Health services, a security assessment, and will be placed in appropriate housing. In addition to this, he will also be tested for COVID at intake and will be offered vaccination if he has not been previously vaccinated or gotten the booster, the news site notes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler and Bank of America STOP Explained In-Depth (WATCH)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more …

If you didn’t see Jussie Smollett’s courtroom outburst that prompted the court imposed comprehensive medical and mental health assessment mentioned above, watch it below starting at approximately 2:05.