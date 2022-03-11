Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeHealthMental Health
Health

Jussie Smollett Ordered to Get Mental Health Assessment After Courtroom Outburst | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jussie Smollett courtroom outburst (screenshot)
Jussie Smollett courtroom outburst (screenshot)

*As we previously reported, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime in Chicago. After learning his fate, Jussie went off on the judge, telling him if he dies in prison it’s not suicide.

“I am innocent. I could have said I was guilty a long time ago,” Smollett yelled as sheriff’s deputies led him out of the courtroom following his sentencing for lying about the 2019 racist and homophobic attack. “I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that.”

According to updated reports by @tmz_tv, a rep for Cook County Sheriff’s office says Jussie will be given a comprehensive medical and mental health assessment by Health services, a security assessment, and will be placed in appropriate housing. In addition to this, he will also be tested for COVID at intake and will be offered vaccination if he has not been previously vaccinated or gotten the booster, the news site notes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler and Bank of America STOP Explained In-Depth (WATCH)

Wait! There’s more …

If you didn’t see Jussie Smollett’s courtroom outburst that prompted the court imposed comprehensive medical and mental health assessment mentioned above, watch it below starting at approximately 2:05.

Previous articleRoswell Man Spends 549 Days in 9 Hospitals with COVID [VIDEO]
Next articleHere’s What Oprah Winfrey’s Birth Chart Reveals
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO