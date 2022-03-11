Jason Lee Appointed by YE As His Head of of Media and Partnerships

*LOS ANGELES – YE, formerly known as Kanye West, appointed Jason Lee, founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked to its executive team as the Head of Media and Partnerships. As YE builds out various entities committed to amplifying narratives and humanizing black voices in media and storytelling, Jason in this new role, will work to bring in like-minded institutions and content that will further expand YE’s media empire.

As head of media and partnerships, Lee will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of all media content, providing insight for the operation and management of the media department and streamlining partnerships and networking efforts to increase the visibility and credibility of YE’s new brand. Most recently, Lee helped launch YE’s Stem Player and Donda 2 album release which has grossed more than $3 Million since its release on February 22, 2022.

“After interviewing YE for Hollywood Unlocked and partnering with him on the Future Brunch, it was clear we had a shared vision for leveling the media landscape, controlling our narratives, and investing in culture,” says Jason Lee, head of media. “I’m both humbled and honored to begin this journey with him and his team.”

This move comes after the success of Lee and YE’s ‘The Future Brunch’ where 50 prestigious Black industry innovators were invited to take part in an intimate space to spark an open discussion for real change for Black journalists. During the brunch, press and Black executives discussed various topics that included disparities in Black media, how to build equity and representation on the red carpet and more.

Jason Lee is a LGBTQA+ media personality, radio host, blogger, brand ambassador, author, entrepreneur and editor-in-chief. As the CEO behind the Hollywood Unlocked media empire, one of the nation’s top-4 urban entertainment brands, Lee has emerged as Hollywood’s beloved “Pulse of Pop Culture.”

Expanding on his brand’s success, Lee then leveraged the relationships with celebrities and social media influencers to create the popular online media brand, Hollywood Unlocked, which birthed the television and radio show, Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee in 2015. Since then, Hollywood Unlocked has become the number one news source for Hollywood news as they go straight to the source providing tell-all interviews from celebrities including Cardi B, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and more.

As part of Jason Lee’s assignment as head of media, he has enlisted DKC, one of the leading independent, full-service PR, digital communications, and content production agencies – with offices based in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami, as YE’s PR agency of record.

DKC will be responsible for amplifying YE’s story in alignment with his upcoming project launches along with executing the larger narrative around YE’s personal brand.

To learn more please visit, www.dkcnews.com.