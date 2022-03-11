Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Jason Lee Appointed by YE As His Head of of Media and Partnerships

By Fisher Jack
0

Jason Lee - Kanye (YE) West
Jason Lee – Kanye (YE) West

*LOS ANGELES  – YE, formerly known as Kanye West, appointed Jason Lee, founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked to its executive team as the Head of Media and Partnerships. As YE builds out various entities committed to amplifying narratives and humanizing black voices in media and storytelling, Jason in this new role, will work to bring in like-minded institutions and content that will further expand YE’s media empire.

As head of media and partnerships, Lee will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of all media content, providing insight for the operation and management of the media department and streamlining partnerships and networking efforts to increase the visibility and credibility of  YE’s new brand. Most recently, Lee helped launch YE’s Stem Player and Donda 2 album release which has grossed more than $3 Million since its release on February 22, 2022.

“After interviewing YE for Hollywood Unlocked and partnering with him on the Future Brunch, it was clear we had a shared vision for leveling the media landscape, controlling our narratives, and investing in culture,” says Jason Lee, head of media. “I’m both humbled and honored to begin this journey with him and his team.”

This move comes after the success of Lee and YE’s ‘The Future Brunch’ where 50 prestigious Black industry innovators were invited to take part in an intimate space to spark an open discussion for real change for Black journalists. During the brunch, press and Black executives discussed various topics that included disparities in Black media, how to build equity and representation on the red carpet and more.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jussie Smollett Ordered to Get Mental Health Assessment After Courtroom Outburst | WATCH

Jason Lee
Jason Lee

Jason Lee is a LGBTQA+ media personality, radio host, blogger, brand ambassador, author, entrepreneur and editor-in-chief. As the CEO behind the Hollywood Unlocked media empire, one of the nation’s top-4 urban entertainment brands, Lee has emerged as Hollywood’s beloved “Pulse of Pop Culture.”

Expanding on his brand’s success, Lee then leveraged the relationships with celebrities and social media influencers to create the popular online media brand, Hollywood Unlocked, which birthed the television and radio show, Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee in 2015. Since then, Hollywood Unlocked has become the number one news source for Hollywood news as they go straight to the source providing tell-all interviews from celebrities including Cardi B, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and more.

As part of Jason Lee’s assignment as head of media, he has enlisted DKC, one of the leading independent, full-service PR, digital communications, and content production agencies – with offices based in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami, as YE’s PR agency of record.

DKC will be responsible for amplifying YE’s story in alignment with his upcoming project launches along with executing the larger narrative around YE’s personal brand.

To learn more please visit, www.dkcnews.com.

Previous articleGot Chronic Aches and Pains? – This Activity Could Bring Relief | VIDEO
Next articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Condemn COVID Vaccine Inequity in Open Letter
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO