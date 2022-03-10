Zoe Kravitz Slams Report She Was ‘Too Urban’ for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Audition

*Zoë Kravitz is calling out clickbait journalism after she was quoted saying she wanted to audition for a role in “The Dark Knight Rises,” but was rejected because she was too “urban.”

Kravitz has previously spoken out about not being able to audition for the film because of her race.

“I don’t know if it came directly from (director) Chris Nolan,” she said in a recent interview with The Observer. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” Kravitz explained.

“Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment,” she added.

The viral report made it seem like the actress was rejected from being cast for “The Dark Knight Rises” because she was too “urban.” Kravitz took to Instagram to explain why her words were taken out of context.

In her IG message, Kravitz wrote

“ok – let’s talk about click bait bad journalism,” her message began.

“I was NOT told I was too urban to play catwoman in the dark knight,” she wrote on IG Stories. “It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for the role at that time.”

“I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part,” the Instagram story continued. “This is something that I heard a lot 10 years ago—it was a very different time.”

Kravitz went on to say that her intention was not to accuse “The Dark Knight Rises” crew of being racist.

“I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers, or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm. I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time.”

“Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve—let’s all calm down—as well as fact-check before we write things that aren’t true.”

Kravitz is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. She recently landed her biggest film role in “The Batman,” playing Catwoman. Her previous film/tv roles include “No Reservations,” The Brave One,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Divergent Series,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “X-Men: First Class.”