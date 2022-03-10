Hip-Hop Icon Monie Love Profiled This Weekend on TV One’s ‘Unsung’

*New episodes of TV One’s “Unsung” have kicked off, and hip-hop artist Monie Love will be the featured artist this Sunday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET / 9C.

Per the network’s press release, UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Monie Love.

Airdates of TV One’s new episodes of UNSUNG are listed below:

Soul For Real (March 6)

Monie Love (March 13)

Thelma Houston (March 20)

Pete Rock (March 27)

PM Dawn (April 3)

Das EFX (April 10)

OTHER NEWS: Fox Soul x HBCU Buzz Kick Off Screening Room Pitch Contest

Meanwhile, TV One’s “UNCENSORED” returns with an all-new episode this Sunday featuring platinum-selling R&B producer and reality TV star Stevie J.

Per press release, the hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This season of UNCENSORED will end with Dade County, Florida’s very own Trina on Sunday, April 24.

Airdates of TV One’s new episodes of UNSUNG are listed below:

Keyshia Cole (March 6)

Stevie J (March 13)

Master P (March 20)

Taye Diggs (March 27)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)

Cee-Lo (April 10)

Erica Campbell (April 17)

Trina (April 24)

For more information on “UNCENSORED” and “UNSUNG,” visit TV One’s Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv.