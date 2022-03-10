Thursday, March 10, 2022
Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Announced on 25th Anniversary of Murder

By Ny MaGee
Biggie Smalls
Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother’s house in Brooklyn. (Photo by Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

*March 9 marked the 25th anniversary of the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. To memorialize the celebrated hip-hip icon, his estate has announced the first-ever official The Notorious B.I.G. NFT (non-fungible token) collection.

The collection is an exclusive partnership with the Quincy Jones-backed NFT platform OneOf, Stereogum reports. 

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace.

READ MORE: TuPac Estate Unveils NFT Series Inspired by Rapper’s Jewelry: ‘The Immortal Collection’

“We’re honored to work with the Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” adds OneOf cofounder and COO Josh James. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, the Notorious N.F.T. collection will be minted by OneOf on the “environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain” Tezos. “A portion of the proceeds will go to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc.”, per Stereogum.

The announcement comes two months after the estate of Tupac Shakur unveiled an NFT series entitled “The Immortal Collection,” which drops next week. 

As reported by Complex, “the four-piece range was created in partnership with Digital Arts & Sciences and Impossible Brief, one of the world’s leading specialists in digital art and collectibles,” the outlet writes. 

“The four-piece Immortal Collection is based on and connected to what Tupac saw in himself, in the stories he felt were worthy of telling, and what connects everyone to each other: ARTIST, ACTIVIST, SINNER, SAINT,” a press release reads. 

Take a look at the drop via the Twitter embed below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

