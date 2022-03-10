Thursday, March 10, 2022
For Real?! The End is Near for Daytime Talker ‘The Real’: Report

By Fisher Jack
The Real (2022) Hosts
*There’s talk on the street, and we wouldn’t be all that surprised if it’s true, that daytime talk show “The Real” is getting its cancellation orders. If true, the news comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s show getting the axe.

News of the cancellation of “The Real” was first reported by theJasmineBrand. However, the site is not specifying why the show is allegedly ending after 8 seasons in production.

The show has seen a few different hosts over the years but currently, Adrienne Bailon, comedian and actress Loni Love, television host and fashion stylist Jeannie Mai, and actress and model Garcelle Beauvais do the hosting honors.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Canceled After Six Months On Air

 

By the way, none of the hosts has confirmed the cancellation as of yet and there is no confirmed date on the show’s final air date.

What are your thoughts on the news about “The Real”

