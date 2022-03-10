Thursday, March 10, 2022
Youngest Astroworld Victim’s Grandparents Call Travis Scott’s New Initiative A Publicty Stunt

By Fisher Jack
Travis Scott - Ezra Blount (via MTV-ViacomCBS - GoFundMe)
Travis Scott – Ezra Blount (via MTV-ViacomCBS – GoFundMe)

*On Tuesday, Travis Scott announced the launch of Project HEAL, an initiative that aims to make events safer and protect youth. He wrote on Instagram: “Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change.” He added, “This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.” The philanthropic effort will also provide $5 million for community-based initiatives in Scott’s home state of Texas.

The big move comes months after the tragic Astroworld Festival festival where 10 fans were crushed to death and hundreds were injured. Travis faced major backlash following the horrific event. However, he says “I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need,” he wrote. “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” he added.

According to @RollingStone, the grandparents of Astroworld’s youngest victim Ezra Blount, are criticizing Scott’s newly unveiled “Project HEAL,” calling it a PR stunt. They also believe his move violates the gag order placed on the mountain of lawsuits filed over the deadly tragedy: “It’s a PR stunt. He’s pretty much trying to sway the jurors before they’re even assembled,” the Texas-based grandmother told the outlet. “He’s trying to make himself look good, but it doesn’t look that way to someone with our eyes. What we’re seeing is that he’s done wrong, and now he’s trying to be the good guy and trying to give his own verdict on safety.”

