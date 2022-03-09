Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Woman Shares Photos of Her Hilarious Skydiving Adventure: ‘Save Ya Money Y’all’

By Ny MaGee
Kimberly Manning
Kimberly Manning / Facebook

*Facebook user Kimberly Manning had a skydiving excursion that left her questioning her own sanity. 

“I was boosting myself to be hype until we jumped. Then I lost MY MF MIND YALL. I cried, snot flew everywhere and then I died and woke up and started crying again. Save ya money y’all DONT DO IT!!! Im gone stick to jumping for a leap of faith before I EVER jump out am other [sic] plane,” Manning captioned the collage of photos showing her skydiving. 

Check out her full post + pics below. 

OTHER NEWS: L.A. Teen Starts Destiny Education Project to Address Systemic Racism in School Curriculum2022/03/09

In a series of pictures shared online, “Manning hilariously shared how she laughed, cried, panicked,” per Blavity.  

“Jumped out that plane and the wind slapped me in my face I said eeeeeeeeeeeee,” she captioned the photo of her and the accompanying experienced diver. “Then I let out about 16 farts and thought I shiiii my pants.”

Kimberly Manning
Kimberly Manning / Facebook

Manning captioned the photo above: “I went up in the air with lipgloss, jumped out that plane and my lipgloss said oh no ma’am.”

In another photo showing her falling midair (see below) she wrote, “This when I woke up after fainting and realized we were still in the same altitude I fainted in.”

Kimberly Manning
Kimberly Manning / Facebook

She went on to share that when she finally pulled the parachute open, there was “snot and tears everywhere.”

“I was so relieve we were in cruise mode with tears of joy that I almost survived,” she wrote.

After landing safely, she started speaking in tongues. “I was like thannkkkyyyaaahhh hallelujah ashamala yayah meshha hyundai tokaameee hahaha,” Manning captioned the last photo (see below).

Check out her hilarious explanation about the experience here.

Kimberly Manning
Kimberly Manning / Facebook

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

