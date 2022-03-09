Woman Shares Photos of Her Hilarious Skydiving Adventure: ‘Save Ya Money Y’all’

*Facebook user Kimberly Manning had a skydiving excursion that left her questioning her own sanity.

“I was boosting myself to be hype until we jumped. Then I lost MY MF MIND YALL. I cried, snot flew everywhere and then I died and woke up and started crying again. Save ya money y’all DONT DO IT!!! Im gone stick to jumping for a leap of faith before I EVER jump out am other [sic] plane,” Manning captioned the collage of photos showing her skydiving.

Check out her full post + pics below.

In a series of pictures shared online, “Manning hilariously shared how she laughed, cried, panicked,” per Blavity.

“Jumped out that plane and the wind slapped me in my face I said eeeeeeeeeeeee,” she captioned the photo of her and the accompanying experienced diver. “Then I let out about 16 farts and thought I shiiii my pants.”

Manning captioned the photo above: “I went up in the air with lipgloss, jumped out that plane and my lipgloss said oh no ma’am.”

In another photo showing her falling midair (see below) she wrote, “This when I woke up after fainting and realized we were still in the same altitude I fainted in.”

She went on to share that when she finally pulled the parachute open, there was “snot and tears everywhere.”

“I was so relieve we were in cruise mode with tears of joy that I almost survived,” she wrote.

After landing safely, she started speaking in tongues. “I was like thannkkkyyyaaahhh hallelujah ashamala yayah meshha hyundai tokaameee hahaha,” Manning captioned the last photo (see below).

Check out her hilarious explanation about the experience here.