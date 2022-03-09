Seattle Seahawks to Trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

*The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Denver is trading its 2022 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), its 2023 first-round pick, its 2022 second-rounder (No. 40 overall), another second-round pick in 2023 and a 2022 fifth to acquire Wilson,” per CBS Sports.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Wilson agreed to waive his no-trade provision and passed his Broncos’ physical on Tuesday night, sources told ESPN. These moves clear the way for the Seahawks to send him to Denver, ending his historic 10-season run in Seattle that included nine Pro Bowl selections, one Super Bowl title and more wins than any quarterback ever has posted during his first 10 seasons in the league.The Broncos were Wilson’s preference, if he was traded, sources told ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

We previously reported that Wilson was allegedly open to joining the Washington Commanders.

Russell Wilson now has signed his no-trade provision and passed his Broncos’ physical, per sources. It’s official on his end. The other players involved in the trade still have to pass their physicals. But the teams now will start the process to confirm the trade with the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

On a recent episode of “The Kevin Sheehan Show,” Sheehan revealed Wilson “is not against being traded.”

“I did talk to a few people in Vegas,” Sheehan said, via Audacy. “And the only thing that I will tell you is something that I feel confident in, based on the sources, and that is that Russell Wilson is not against being traded to Washington.”

Meanwhile, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport previously said a trade shouldn’t be ruled as it relates to Wilson’s future with the Seahawks.

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years. Even if they get a great offer, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly can they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is going to be 71, and he doesn’t want it to be a full-year rebuild. I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

It’s not clear whether Wilson requested a trade. He will join the Broncos who are now led by new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.