Wednesday, March 9, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Barack and Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama & Chris Paul Kick Off ‘When We All Vote’s First-Ever HBCU Campaign’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Michelle Obama (YouTube)
Michelle Obama (YouTube)

*Wednesday our forever First Lady #MichelleObama and #NBA superstar #ChrisPaul kicked off the VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge — When We All Vote’s first-ever #HBCU campaign.

The Squad Challenge’s goal is to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education and mobilization efforts on their campuses and their surrounding communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Baller Alert, along with other partners such as BET, Watch The Yard, HBCU Buzz and Xceleader’s Vote HBCU program are among the founding partners of the Squad Challenge.

As part of the challenge, Squads at HBCUs across the nation will receive grants of up to $3,000 to support their nonpartisan voter registration, education and mobilization efforts like hosting events and voter registration drives, volunteer training, educating voters and more. The most culturally relevant and creative ideas will have the chance to win special campus events and activations with celebrity appearances.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Are There More Wheels or Doors in the World? – It’s A Big Debate on TikTok

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleEURVideoNews – Candy Crooks: A New Kind of Home Invasion | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO