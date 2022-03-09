Michelle Obama & Chris Paul Kick Off ‘When We All Vote’s First-Ever HBCU Campaign’ | WATCH

*Wednesday our forever First Lady #MichelleObama and #NBA superstar #ChrisPaul kicked off the VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge — When We All Vote’s first-ever #HBCU campaign.

The Squad Challenge’s goal is to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education and mobilization efforts on their campuses and their surrounding communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Baller Alert, along with other partners such as BET, Watch The Yard, HBCU Buzz and Xceleader’s Vote HBCU program are among the founding partners of the Squad Challenge.

As part of the challenge, Squads at HBCUs across the nation will receive grants of up to $3,000 to support their nonpartisan voter registration, education and mobilization efforts like hosting events and voter registration drives, volunteer training, educating voters and more. The most culturally relevant and creative ideas will have the chance to win special campus events and activations with celebrity appearances.

