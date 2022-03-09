Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Kanye’s ‘Donda 2’ Ineligible for Billboard Charts, Rapper Wants to Purchase the Broncos [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Kanye West’s new album “Donda 2” is only available via his $200 Stem Player, so Billboard has decided that the release is not eligible for inclusion on its official charts.

“That’s because the album is being sold with a device that can be used for other means besides the playing of the album,” according to Billboard. “As such, the Stem/Donda package would fall within Billboard’s latest merch bundle policy, where albums sold with merchandise are not chart eligible.”

At the time of the write-up, Ye has not responded to Billboard’s decision. 

Meanwhile, controversial NFL star Antonio Brown, who was recently named head of Kanye’s Donda Sports, said he and Ye are “extremely serious” about buying the Denver Broncos.

“Tell Roger [Goodell] call me, we working on it,” he told TMZ paparazzo in the YouTube clip above. “We are extremely serious about it. We working towards it to get it done,” Brown said of him and Ye. 

Brown previously expressed interest in Broncos ownership in a tweet last month. “Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me,” he wrote.

Per Complex, “If the two were to buy the team, they would need to put down an estimated $4 billion, according to TMZ.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

