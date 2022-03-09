Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Rihanna For ‘Rih-Defining’ Maternity Style

By Ny MaGee
Jada Pinkett Smith & Rihanna
Jada Pinkett Smith & Rihanna / Getty

*Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram this week to praise Rihanna for wearing sheer Black lingerie to the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 fashion show.

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers???” she captioned a side-by-side photo to Instagram of herself and Rihanna, 34, sporting similar sheer outfits during their respective pregnancies. “I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most,” Pinkett Smith continued. 

“She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

Check out her full IG post below. 

READ MORE: Rihanna Shows Love to Homeless Vets in LA | PICs

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and since announcing her pregnancy last month, the singer has had her baby bump on full display.  Jada has raved that Rihanna is “bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind”.

“She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns,” Pinkett Smith continued. “As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another.”

She concluded, “Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month✨❣️✨”

Rihanna dished with PEOPLE last month about her pregnancy style.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer said at the time. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She added, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

Rihanna admits that dressing up while preggers presents some “uncomfortable” challenges.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

