EURVideoNews – Candy Crooks: A New Kind of Home Invasion | WATCH

*In Stockton (California), what an unsuspecting woman thought was an innocent candy salesperson at her front door turned out to be something entirely different: A setup for an armed robbery.

You can see it go down via her Ring video as released by Stockton police: A young man, posing as a candy salesman, knocks on the door with a box of candy in his arms.

It’s obviously a setup because, in the video, three males run into the frame from behind him and I(run) inside the house.

Get the FULL story via the video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Why Angie Stone Was Arrested on This Day in 2015 | VIDEOs