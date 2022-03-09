Wednesday, March 9, 2022
EURVideoNews – Candy Crooks: A New Kind of Home Invasion | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Candy Crooks / screenshot
Candy Crooks / screenshot

*In Stockton (California), what an unsuspecting woman thought was an innocent candy salesperson at her front door turned out to be something entirely different: A setup for an armed robbery.

You can see it go down via her Ring video as released by Stockton police: A young man, posing as a candy salesman, knocks on the door with a box of candy in his arms.

It’s obviously a setup because, in the video, three males run into the frame from behind him and I(run) inside the house.

Get the FULL story via the video report below.

Fisher Jack

