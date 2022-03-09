Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Dolly Parton Wants to Collaborate with Cardi B: ‘I Know She’s An Original’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Dolly Parton / Cardi B
*Dolly Parton has dropped a few names of artists that she’d like to collaborate and among them are Cher and Cardi B.

“She’s a character,” Parton told E! News’ Daily Pop of Cardi. “I know she’s an original.”

And when it comes to music icon Cher, Parton said: “I would love to do something with [Cher] sometime, a TV show, or a movie. We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

Hear more from Dolly about her dream collaborative projects via the clip below. 

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently hopped on Twitter to put an unidentified person in the industry on blast.

“I wish I can show y’all my DMs,” Cardi tweeted Sunday, along with laughing emojis. “On GOD these industry b***hes are weird and p***y. Y’all really don’t have a mind of your own and everything is a game to y’all.”

In a follow-up tweet, the hip-hop star clapped back at a user who took issue with her not identifying the person she called a “p***y.

“You p***y to can never use the @ though,” user @leteverybody wrote.

“I don’t have to put a @ cause I definitely let them have it directly in the DM so they know this tweet about them…YOU JUST DON’T KNOW,” Cardi responded.

Another user asked, “then why you tweeting about it goofy?”

“Cause Twitter ask to tweet what’s happening and that’s what the f**k is going on you d**k chewing geese,” Cardi replied.

When The Shade Room reposted Cardi’s tweets on Instagram, the rapper commented: “Apparently I can’t tweet or talk about the bulls*** that I be dealing with or go thru cause that means I want attention,” Cardi wrote. “Everyone can speak except for me?” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

