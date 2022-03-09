Dolly Parton Wants to Collaborate with Cardi B: ‘I Know She’s An Original’ [VIDEO]

*Dolly Parton has dropped a few names of artists that she’d like to collaborate and among them are Cher and Cardi B.

“She’s a character,” Parton told E! News’ Daily Pop of Cardi. “I know she’s an original.”

And when it comes to music icon Cher, Parton said: “I would love to do something with [Cher] sometime, a TV show, or a movie. We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

Hear more from Dolly about her dream collaborative projects via the clip below.

READ MORE: Cardi B Tells Tasha K to ‘Have My Money’ After Blogger Admits She Can’t Pay $4M in Lawsuit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently hopped on Twitter to put an unidentified person in the industry on blast.

“I wish I can show y’all my DMs,” Cardi tweeted Sunday, along with laughing emojis. “On GOD these industry b***hes are weird and p***y. Y’all really don’t have a mind of your own and everything is a game to y’all.”

In a follow-up tweet, the hip-hop star clapped back at a user who took issue with her not identifying the person she called a “p***y.

“You p***y to can never use the @ though,” user @leteverybody wrote.

“I don’t have to put a @ cause I definitely let them have it directly in the DM so they know this tweet about them…YOU JUST DON’T KNOW,” Cardi responded.

Another user asked, “then why you tweeting about it goofy?”

“Cause Twitter ask to tweet what’s happening and that’s what the f**k is going on you d**k chewing geese,” Cardi replied.

When The Shade Room reposted Cardi’s tweets on Instagram, the rapper commented: “Apparently I can’t tweet or talk about the bulls*** that I be dealing with or go thru cause that means I want attention,” Cardi wrote. “Everyone can speak except for me?”