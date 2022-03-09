Deion Sanders Had Two Toes Amputated After Foot Injury [VIDEO]

*Former NFL star Deion Sanders revealed Tuesday that two of his toes were amputated after he never fully recovered from a longtime foot injury.

Sanders, the current Jackson State Tigers football head coach, showed his mangled foot in the new episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions. “I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through,” he captioned the clip shared on Instagram.

Check out the clip below.

Here’s more from TMZ:

As we reported … Sanders initially had surgery to fix a longtime foot injury back in the fall, but his recovery process never quite got on track. Sanders struggled to get his foot to heal — and he needed a wheelchair and a scooter to get around for months. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback said he ultimately required 8 surgeries to try to get the foot right … and it’s clear, one of those procedures included cutting off two digits from his left foot.

Sanders, 54, reveals more about the surgeries in the new “Coach Prime” episode on Barstool’s YouTube page.

“I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is,” Sanders wrote in the post’s caption. “I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time.”

Sanders said his toes turned black as the bandages on his feet were being changed.

“The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that,” Sanders says in the clip. “To understand that at one time, you were this type of athlete. And now, you don’t even know if you will be able to walk again.’’

WATCH: