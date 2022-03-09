‘Bridgerton’ S2 Trailer & First Look at Pall Mall Scene! | Watch

Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official trailer and new images for “Bridgerton” season two.

The new photos take a look at a fan favorite Pall Mall game from the book which appears this season on screen when “Bridgerton” returns on March 25.

From Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen, the new season of “Bridgerton” follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

“Bridgerton” is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Van Dusen – Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

